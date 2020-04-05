Boston Globe Obituaries
DIXON, Cindy Ann Age 64, passed peacefully on March 31, 2020. Cindy was a graduate of Belmont High, enjoyed reading, and was a lifelong student. She obtained her Nursing degree from Malden Hospital, continuing her education to receive a Bachelor's degree in Management from Bentley College, a Master's degree from Boston College, and a Master's in Nursing from Northeastern University. Cindy had a passion of helping others, both as a nurse, and in her personal life. Cindy was the loving mother of Michael Papa. Cindy was the helpful daughter of the late Patricia (Clifford) Dixon and late Wallace Dixon. She was the caring older sister of Sandra Laino of Marlboro, Denise Gellar of Pelham, NH, William Dixon of Ipswich, and the late Richard and Diane Dixon. Cindy was the ever so resourceful and loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, a private Service and Burial will be held for the immediate family. A public Service for Cindy will be at a later date, to be announced. Online guestbook at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020
