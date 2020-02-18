|
|
McCARTHY, Cindy (Newbold) Passed away on February 15, 2020 after a valiant struggle with early onset Alzheimer's disease. Born in Miami, FL on March 6, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Judge Edmund and Patricia (Ruffley) Newbold and the only girl in a family of four children. She graduated from Florida State University where she majored in home economics, a major she fully utilized her entire life. She met her future husband of 39 years, John, at FSU. They were married in Miami on March 30, 1974 and had two children, Brian and Megan, before moving to Medfield, MA, where she remained for 30 years. Not only was Cindy a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, but she was a crafter and volunteer extraordinaire. Painting, sewing, decorating, cross stitching, and cake decorating were just a few of the many talents she had. She was known to ask for a power drill for Mother's Day and when the family dog, Chloe, got too old to get on the couch, she built her carpeted stairs. She was a room mother, soccer coach, den leader, girl scout leader, party planner, and there was not a Halloween costume that she could not make. Our homes are filled with decorations that Cindy made. In the fall and winter, she could be found at every BC football and basketball game with her husband, they were loyal fans! She was a eucharistic minister and active participant at St. Edwards in Medfield and an excellent golfer at Brae Burn Country Club, where she won the 9 hole ladies' tournament in 2011. Cindy is survived by her daughter Megan of Holliston, son Brian and his girlfriend Diana of Natick, brothers and sisters-in-law, Mike and Teresa Newbold (Marietta, GA), Pat and Kathy Newbold (Miami, FL), and Jack and Vilma Newbold (Melbourne Beach, FL), her sisters and brothers-in-law, Jan and Dave Mucci (Waltham), Bill and Kathie McCarthy (Framingham), Paula Rhodes (Dennis, MA), Marylou Sullivan (Darien, CT) and Joanne Donnelly (Waltham), and many nieces, nephews and friends. Cindy was predeceased by her beloved husband, John, Meg's fiance, Jeff Surro, her parents Ed and Patricia Newbold, and her in-laws, Jack and Mary Lou McCarthy. Visiting Hours on Friday, Feb. 21 from 4 - 8 pm at the Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 15 Miller St., MEDFIELD. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 11:30 am at St. Edward the Confessor Church,with Burial following at Vine Lake cemetery in Medfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 19, 2020