1/1
CIRO J. CANTALUPO
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CIRO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CANTALUPO, Ciro J. Of North Myrtle Beach, passed away on September 8, 2020 of natural causes. Born on March 29, 1925 in Watertown, Massachusetts. He was the son of the late Guy and Jennie Cantalupo. Mr. Cantalupo proudly served his country during WW2 in the US Army. He then went on to work for BF Goodrich and the US Postal service in Watertown, MA before moving to North Myrtle Beach, SC in 2009. Ciro was the husband of the late Mary Demakis Cantalupo also from Watertown, MA. He is survived by his loving children Donna Walsh and her husband Edward of North Myrtle Beach, SC, Paula Sawyer of Little River, SC and Guy Cantalupo and his wife Donna of Longs, SC. He was the grandfather of Kevin Walsh and his wife Cassandra of North Myrtle Beach and Kerri Lyn Walsh of Chicago, Illinois. Daniel and Trevor Sawyer, Giovanni and Gianluca Cantalupo of New Hamphire. Also great-grandfather of KJ Walsh from N. Myrtle Beach. He is survived by four sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law, many nieces, nephews, and friends. His sunny disposition and larger than life attitude will be sorely missed by all who knew him. A grave site service will be held at the Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, MA at a later date. Services were provided by Myrtle Beach Funeral Home and Crematory in Myrtle Beach, SC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Myrtle Beach Funeral Home - Myrtle Beach
4505 Highway 17 Bypass South
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
843-293-4505
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved