CAVICCHIO, Civita "Tina" (Bertocci) Of Melrose, on Oct. 5, 2020, at age 107. Beloved wife of the late Salvy Cavicchio with whom she shared 59 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Frances Kotelly and her husband John of Arlington, Raymond Cavicchio of Stoneham, and Robert Cavicchio and his wife Barbara of Rye, NY. Loving sister of Louis Bertocci and his late wife Virginia of Medford, the late Angela Taglino; Vincent, Cosmo, and Nicholas Bertocci; and Clara Hefti. Cherished grandmother of Hilarie Jutras, Christopher Blade Kotelly, Tina Hanami Cavicchio, Salvy Cavicchio, Camille Cavicchio, Paul Cavicchio, and the late Brian Cavicchio. Also survived by her great-grandson Chance Bodkin. Relatives & friends will gather in honor of Tina's life for Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE on Friday, Oct. 9 from 3-6pm. Masks are required and social distancing will be maintained. Funeral Services will be private. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Tina's memory may be made to your choice of charity. For online tribute, or directions visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com
Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home