CIVITA "TINA" (BERTOCCI) CAVICCHIO
1912 - 2020
CAVICCHIO, Civita "Tina" (Bertocci) Of Melrose, on Oct. 5, 2020, at age 107. Beloved wife of the late Salvy Cavicchio with whom she shared 59 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Frances Kotelly and her husband John of Arlington, Raymond Cavicchio of Stoneham, and Robert Cavicchio and his wife Barbara of Rye, NY. Loving sister of Louis Bertocci and his late wife Virginia of Medford, the late Angela Taglino; Vincent, Cosmo, and Nicholas Bertocci; and Clara Hefti. Cherished grandmother of Hilarie Jutras, Christopher Blade Kotelly, Tina Hanami Cavicchio, Salvy Cavicchio, Camille Cavicchio, Paul Cavicchio, and the late Brian Cavicchio. Also survived by her great-grandson Chance Bodkin. Relatives & friends will gather in honor of Tina's life for Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE on Friday, Oct. 9 from 3-6pm. Masks are required and social distancing will be maintained. Funeral Services will be private. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Tina's memory may be made to your choice of charity. For online tribute, or directions visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
October 7, 2020
I am truly sorry to hear of the loss of your mother. Please accept my condolences and may my prayers help comfort you. May God give her eternal rest and the family the strength to bear the great pain.
Dorota Socha
Friend
October 6, 2020
Rest In Peace , You will be in our prayers.
Sergio and Val De Oliveira
Family Friend
