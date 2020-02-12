|
|
CENTURINO, Claire A. Of Everett, on February 3, 2020. Daughter of the late John (Gary) and Alice (McCarthy) Centurino, passed away after suffering many years with dementia at age 79. Loving sister of the late John (Buddy) and his surviving wife Rosanne. Caring and loving aunt to her niece, Elaine Citro and her nephews, Jonathan J. Centurino and his wife, Holly, Todd C. Centurino and his wife, Vanessa, and her grandnieces, Blair and Darcy Centurino, whom she adored. Claire was also very proud that she was a godmother to many. A native of Everett, Massachusetts, she graduated from Everett High School and Chandler School for Women in Boston, and established her career in many managerial positions at many Boston firms. Claire was a very clever and creative personality. She loved crafts and was always busy creating, be it crocheting, knitting for all her favorite people, baking her famous cookies, or shopping to meet her creative needs looking for terrific bargains. She attended the Immaculate Conception Church and brought all her creativity to their annual holiday bazaars. Traveling was her passion and she left for months at a time to visit many places in the United States, Europe, and Asia. A private Burial will be held. Those who loved her, please celebrate her life by remembering the good times you shared. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 13, 2020