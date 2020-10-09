1/
CLAIRE A. (DUFFY) DALTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CLAIRE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DALTON, Claire A. (Duffy) Of Amesbury, formerly of Saugus, age 88, October 7th. Beloved wife of Robert S. Dalton, Sr. with whom she shared 68 years of marriage. Loving mother of Kimberly Hiller & her husband Scott of NH & the late Robert S. Dalton, Jr. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer & Paige and great-grandmother of Trevor & Nicolas. Dear sister of Dianne Wilkinson & her husband Peter of W. Newbury and the late Mary MacDonald, Eleanor "Jean" Wood, & Audrey Duffy. Also survived by many nieces, nephews & great-nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend an hour of visitation in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Wednesday 10-11 a.m., followed by a graveside service at Riverside Cemetery, 164 Winter St., Saugus at 11:30 a.m. Adhering to the regulations of the state and CDC guidelines, face coverings and proper social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Elara Caring (Seacoast Angels Hospice, LLC), 12 Kent Way, Ste. 210, Byfield, MA 01922. For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Riverside Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved