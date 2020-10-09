DALTON, Claire A. (Duffy) Of Amesbury, formerly of Saugus, age 88, October 7th. Beloved wife of Robert S. Dalton, Sr. with whom she shared 68 years of marriage. Loving mother of Kimberly Hiller & her husband Scott of NH & the late Robert S. Dalton, Jr. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer & Paige and great-grandmother of Trevor & Nicolas. Dear sister of Dianne Wilkinson & her husband Peter of W. Newbury and the late Mary MacDonald, Eleanor "Jean" Wood, & Audrey Duffy. Also survived by many nieces, nephews & great-nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend an hour of visitation in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Wednesday 10-11 a.m., followed by a graveside service at Riverside Cemetery, 164 Winter St., Saugus at 11:30 a.m. Adhering to the regulations of the state and CDC guidelines, face coverings and proper social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Elara Caring (Seacoast Angels Hospice, LLC), 12 Kent Way, Ste. 210, Byfield, MA 01922. For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
