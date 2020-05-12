Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
O'MALLEY, Claire A. (Connery) Of Dedham, formerly of Jamaica Plain, 91, at home surrounded by her loving family on May 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Austin J. O'Malley. Loving mother of Maryann Murray (Peter) of Yarmouth Port, Kathleen P. O'Malley of West Hyannis Port, Maggie O'Malley of Norwood, and Joseph O'Malley (Meme) of West Newton. Best Grammy ever to Matthew Murray, Liana Testa (Derrick), Owen O'Malley, and predeceased by her precious grandson, Emmett J. O'Malley. Proud great-grandmother of Grayson Joseph Testa. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Longtime parishioner and sacristan of St. Mary's in Dedham, member of Sodality, Dedham Catholic Women's Club, and volunteer at Dedham Food Pantry. A private Funeral Service will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, DEDHAM, followed by a private burial in Milton Cemetery. Donations in memory of Claire, may be made to St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Dedham, MA, or St. Jude Children's' Hospital. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on May 13, 2020
