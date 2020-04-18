|
SHEA, Claire A. (Sullivan) Of Cambridge, formerly of Belmont, April 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Raymond F. Shea. Daughter of the late Daniel and Helen Sullivan. Loving mother of Raymond W. Shea and his wife Geraldine of Moultonborough, NH, Michael T. Shea and his wife Patrice of Waltham, Robert P. Shea and his wife Lisa of Belmont, Mary Wybieralla and her husband George of Belmont, Nancy Ficaro and her husband Leonard of Manchester, NH, William J. Shea and his wife Karen of Belmont, Patricia A. Shea and her wife Kristi Stefanoni of Hadley, John F. Shea and his husband Jeff Olsen of Boston, James E. Shea and his wife Jean of Groton, Stephen J. Shea and his wife Erin of Sandy Springs, GA, and Richard F. Shea and his wife Naomi of Watertown. Grandmother of William Shea and his wife Maria, James Shea and his wife Joslyn, Christopher Shea and his wife Kelley, Daniel Shea, Lindsay Shea Baccari and her husband Stephen, Tyler Shea and his wife Lindsay, Alexandra Bertolami and her husband Justin, Michael Wybieralla and his wife Kristin, Brian Wybieralla, Nicholas Wybieralla, Lauren Wybieralla, Stephen Ficaro, David Ficaro, Claire Ficaro, Megan Shea-Blicker and her husband Ryan, Brendan Shea, Zachary Shea, Meredith Shea, Patrick Shea, Caroline Shea and Samuel Shea. Great-grandmother to Emily Shea, Cameron Shea, Raelyn Claire Shea, Ryleigh Anne Shea and Tyler Bacarri. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a private service and burial will be held for the immediate family. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Beth Israel Lahey Health at Home, 500 Cummings Center, Suite 3570P Beverly, MA 01915. Online guestbook at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020