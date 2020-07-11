|
|
BARGER, Claire Basch Claire Basch Barger, 97, of Brookline, MA, died in the early morning hours of July 7, 2020 of natural causes. Claire was born on March 27, 1923, the beloved younger daughter of the late Charles Basch and Rose Mann Basch in Hartford, CT. She was predeceased by her much treasured older sister, Shirley Basch Weinerman, and her husband Richard of New Haven, CT and her cousin, John B. Abrahms and his wife Phyllis of West Hartford, CT. Claire attended and graduated from high school in Hartford, CT, and graduated from Colby Junior College (now Colby Sawyer College) finishing her Bachelor's at Boston University. She met and married Abraham Clifford "Cliff" Barger, MD on June 6,1943. Claire and Cliff were married for 52 years before his death in 1996. Cliff was the Robert Henry Pfeiffer Professor of Physiology at Harvard Medical School and as the result of his work, Claire traveled often with him nationally and internationally, and made lifelong friends everywhere she went. She was an insatiably curious person, a voracious reader and a kind and supportive life partner to Cliff, often helping him entertain his colleagues, students, postdoctoral fellows and staff over many dinners in their home. She loved animals and their home was filled with their dogs throughout their marriage. Her passion for travel was a highlight in her life. Claire was also a great listener – if she asked you a question, she listened carefully to your answer. She is survived by her three children, Craig Barger and daughter-in-law Elaine of Easton, MA, Shael Barger of Berkeley, CA, and Curt Ponce-Barger and daughter-in-law Inryu Bobbi Ponce-Barger of Washington, DC, two grandchildren, Heather Hall of Elephant Butte, NM, and Seth Barger and his wife, Kalliope Kalombrat of Warwick, MA, and four great-grandchildren: Elliot Barger, Wren Barger, Romaire Barger and Artemis Barger. Remaining nephews and nieces are: Jeff Wyman, Michael B. Hirsch, Susan Shure, Lesli Barger, Judy Shure, Brian Barger, Jeffrey Hirsch, Gigi Hirsch, MD, Sally Abrahms Rosenthal, Patty Shure, Daniel Shure. Claire was dearly loved by all. Donations may be made, in her memory, to the A. Clifford Barger Scholarship Fund at Harvard Medical School, 401 Park Drive, Suite 505, Boston, MA 02215. www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020