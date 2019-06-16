BETANCOURT, Claire C. Of Cohasset, died Friday, June 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of Alice and Robert Callahan of South Boston. Claire leaves behind her beloved husband, Joaquin Betancourt.



Claire was a devoted mother to her five children, Beth Wyer and her husband Skip of Deephaven, Minnesota and recently Cornwall, Vermont, Amy Donnelly and her husband Marty of Gloucester, Robert Dorion and his wife Susan of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Carol Mahar and her husband Jamie of Stratford, Connecticut, and Michael Dorion and his partner Emily Haahr of Jamaica Plain. She also leaves behind her stepchildren Sarah O'Callaghan and her husband Scott Shaw, Kathleen O'Callaghan, Claire Gilbert and her husband Mark, Neal Betancourt and Marc Betancourt and his wife Kari. Claire was a beloved grandmother to Sam, Matthew, Aidan (Ashley), Isabel, Jake (Stephanie), Clare, Sophie (Dez), Hannah, Colin, Priscilla, Michael, Frankie, Leo, Henry, Travis, Eben, Max, Willa, Eugenie, Max and Sam. As an only child, Claire was a devoted daughter-in-law to Mary Dorion and dear friend and sister to Anne and Edward Leahy and Maureen and Bill Enos.



Born and raised in South Boston, Claire graduated from Archbishop Cushing Central High School and Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School. After marrying, Claire moved to Hingham where she devoted her life to her family. She worked part time as a secretary for the Business Department of Hingham High School and led the music ministry for children's masses at Saint Paul's Church, but her most cherished roles were those of mother and grandmother. After raising her family, Claire moved to Cohasset and enjoyed many days on Sandy Beach with friends and family. She was an amazing artist and enjoyed painting, especially watercolors of New England landscapes. Claire gave back to the community as a volunteer at Cohasset Library, Saint Anthony's Parish and Saint Joseph's Retreat Center.



Claire will be remembered for her compassion, elegance, impeccable style and her pretty blue eyes. Claire was preceded in death by her husband and father of her children, Francis Dorion Jr., her husband Jerome O'Callaghan, her father-in-law Francis Dorion Sr and her brother-in-law Paul Dorion.



Relatives and friends may greet the family, Wednesday, June 19, from 4-8 pm at McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 South Main Street (across from St. Anthony Church), COHASSET. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, 10:30 am at Saint Anthony's Parish, 10 Summer Street, Cohasset. Interment will follow at St. Paul Cemetery, Hingham. Reception following interment. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Saint Anthony's Parish, Cohasset or the can be made in memory of Claire C. Betancourt. For an online guestbook, please visit mcnamara-sparrell.com



Published in The Boston Globe on June 17, 2019