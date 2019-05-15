|
CANTY, Claire (Dowd) Of Reading, May 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard Canty. Devoted mother of the late Stephen Canty and Michael Canty and his surviving wife Anne. Loving grandmotherof Liam Canty. Devoted sister of Kathleen Dowd. Also survived by 2 brothers-in-law, 1 sister-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Doherty Barile Family Funeral Home, 11 Linden St., READING, Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 10:30 am, followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Claire's Eternal Life in St. Athanasius Church, 300 Haverhill St., Reading, at 11:30 am. Interment will be in Forest Glen Cemetery, Reading. Family and friends are kindly invited to gather and share memories with the family on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, from 4 pm to 7:30 pm in the Funeral Home. Parking attendants and elevator available. Please consider donations in memory of Claire to Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Place Boston, MA 02215. For directions or to send a memorial condolence
Published in The Boston Globe on May 18, 2019