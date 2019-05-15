Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Doherty-Barile Funeral Home
11 Linden Street
Reading, MA 01867
(781) 944-1589
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Doherty Barile Family Funeral Home
11 Linden Street
Reading, MA
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Athanasius Church
300 Haverhill St
Reading, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Saint Athanasius Church
300 Haverhill Street
Reading, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CLAIRE CANTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLAIRE (DOWD) CANTY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CLAIRE (DOWD) CANTY Obituary
CANTY, Claire (Dowd) Of Reading, May 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard Canty. Devoted mother of the late Stephen Canty and Michael Canty and his surviving wife Anne. Loving grandmotherof Liam Canty. Devoted sister of Kathleen Dowd. Also survived by 2 brothers-in-law, 1 sister-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Doherty Barile Family Funeral Home, 11 Linden St., READING, Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 10:30 am, followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Claire's Eternal Life in St. Athanasius Church, 300 Haverhill St., Reading, at 11:30 am. Interment will be in Forest Glen Cemetery, Reading. Family and friends are kindly invited to gather and share memories with the family on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, from 4 pm to 7:30 pm in the Funeral Home. Parking attendants and elevator available. Please consider donations in memory of Claire to Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Place Boston, MA 02215. For directions or to send a memorial condolence

www.barilefuneral.com or facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Doherty Barile Family

Funeral Home

Celebrating Life-Sharing Memories

781-944-1589
Published in The Boston Globe on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doherty-Barile Funeral Home
Download Now