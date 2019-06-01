Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Costello Funeral Home
177 Washington St
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-1730
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Costello Funeral Home
177 Washington St
Winchester, MA 01890
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
155 Washington St
Winchester, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CLAIRE MOUNTAIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLAIRE DENISE (DONOVAN) MOUNTAIN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CLAIRE DENISE (DONOVAN) MOUNTAIN Obituary
MOUNTAIN, Claire Denise (Donovan) of Winchester, May 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Andrew A. Mountain. Loving mother of Andrea Mountain of Marblehead, Richard Mountain and his wife Mary of North Andover, Michelle McKenzie of Hooksett, NH, Dana Claire Mountain of Arlington and Scott Mountain and his wife Evelyn of Derry, NH. Devoted grandmother of David, Rachael, Sarah, Melanie, Amanda, Brittany, Audrey, Venice, Samuel and Emily. Also survived by 15 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather at Costello Funeral Home, 177 Washington St., WINCHESTER on Thurs., June 6 at 10AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, 155 Washington St., Winchester at 11AM. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in Claire's name may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 101A First Ave., Waltham, MA 02451, www.nationalmssociety.org www.costellofuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Claire Denise (Donovan) MOUNTAIN
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Costello Funeral Home
Download Now