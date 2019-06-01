|
MOUNTAIN, Claire Denise (Donovan) of Winchester, May 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Andrew A. Mountain. Loving mother of Andrea Mountain of Marblehead, Richard Mountain and his wife Mary of North Andover, Michelle McKenzie of Hooksett, NH, Dana Claire Mountain of Arlington and Scott Mountain and his wife Evelyn of Derry, NH. Devoted grandmother of David, Rachael, Sarah, Melanie, Amanda, Brittany, Audrey, Venice, Samuel and Emily. Also survived by 15 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather at Costello Funeral Home, 177 Washington St., WINCHESTER on Thurs., June 6 at 10AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, 155 Washington St., Winchester at 11AM. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in Claire's name may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 101A First Ave., Waltham, MA 02451, www.nationalmssociety.org www.costellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019