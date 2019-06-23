Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
(781) 326-0074
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock Street
Westwood, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Precious Blood Church
30 Centre Street
Dover, MA
View Map
Interment
To be announced at a later date
St. Patrick's Cemetery
View Map
EMANUELLI, Claire E. (Sullivan) Of Natick, died June 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles W. Emanuelli. Loving mother of Charles and his wife Marcy of Florence, SC, Joseph and his wife Mary of Montclair, NJ, John and his wife Margaret of Knoxville, TN, Donna of Medway, MA, Lisa of Natick, MA and Diane of Concord, NC. Sister of James M. Sullivan and his wife Beth of Westwood, Rose Green and her husband George of Douglas, MA, departed brother Gerard Sullivan and his wife Virginia of Walpole, MA and departed sister of Mary L. Cooney and her husband the late Austin Cooney. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD, on Thursday, June 27th from 5-8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday morning, June 28th at 10am in Most Precious Blood Church, 30 Centre St., Dover. Interment at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Natick. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Claire's memory to The or Boston's Children Hospital. Holden-Dunn-Lawler

www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on June 24, 2019
