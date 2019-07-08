Boston Globe Obituaries
|
CLAIRE ELAINE RICHARDS

CLAIRE ELAINE RICHARDS Obituary
RICHARDS, Claire Elaine Of Beverly, formerly of Jamaica, Arlington and Burlington, July 6. Beloved daughter of the late Albert and Sybil Richards. Loving sister of Marie Lewis & her husband Harry of Old Bridge, NJ, Michael Richards & his wife Jean of Burlington and the late Theresa Morales & her late husband Ludlow, the late Eunice Richards and the late Joseph Richards & his surviving wife Beverly of Canada. Claire is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Thursday, July 11 from 10 – 11:30 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at Noon. Services will conclude with burial in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. For directions, obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.stmargaretburlington.org
Published in The Boston Globe on July 9, 2019
