|
|
RICHARDS, Claire Elaine Of Beverly, formerly of Jamaica, Arlington and Burlington, July 6. Beloved daughter of the late Albert and Sybil Richards. Loving sister of Marie Lewis & her husband Harry of Old Bridge, NJ, Michael Richards & his wife Jean of Burlington and the late Theresa Morales & her late husband Ludlow, the late Eunice Richards and the late Joseph Richards & his surviving wife Beverly of Canada. Claire is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Thursday, July 11 from 10 – 11:30 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at Noon. Services will conclude with burial in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. For directions, obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.stmargaretburlington.org
Published in The Boston Globe on July 9, 2019