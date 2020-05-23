Boston Globe Obituaries
CLAIRE EVELYN (CONNOR) RODLEY

CLAIRE EVELYN (CONNOR) RODLEY Obituary
RODLEY, Claire Evelyn (Connor) Llifelong resident of Cambridge at 87, beloved wife of 60 years to the late James J. Rodley. Graduate of St. Mary's High School and the University of Massachusetts; retired Executive Secretary of the Cambridge School Committee. Survived by her children of whom she was very proud: Carol Rodley and her husband, David Newhall of Virginia, Susana of Vermont, James and his wife, Laura, of Ashfield, John and his wife, Heather Clark, of Scituate, and Edward and his wife, Jennifer Hogue, of Cambridge. Also survived by 13 wonderful grandchildren and 4 super great-grandchildren. Sister of Eileen and her husband, Edward Courtney, of Quincy, Richard Connor and his partner, Linda Lachapelle of Northbridge, and Edmund Connor and his wife, Ann, of North Easton. Arrangements for a celebration of her life will be made at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in her name to Sacred Heart Church, Boston College High School, or a . For guestbook, please visit www.donovanaufierofuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Claire Evelyn (Connor) RODLEY
Published in The Boston Globe from May 24 to May 25, 2020
