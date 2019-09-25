|
HOOPER, Claire F. Of Hingham, passed on September 20, 2019, at the age of 103. She was the beloved wife of the late Roger W. Hooper. Caring mother of Roger W. and his wife Sally of Amherst, NH, John L. and his wife Joanne of Brewster and William F. of Saco, Maine. She is also survived by her 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Claire was born and raised in Framingham and had lived in Needham, Sandwich and Hingham. She was a retired Needham public school teacher. There will be a Memorial Service of Celebration on December 26th, a date that would have been Claire's 104th birthday, at 11:00AM at the Linden Ponds Performing Arts Center, Hingham, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Claire's name to a . For additional information and online guestbook please visit www.DowningChapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019