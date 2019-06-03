Boston Globe Obituaries
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
CLAIRE F. (BILLINGS) LYNCH

CLAIRE F. (BILLINGS) LYNCH Obituary
LYNCH, Claire F. (Billings) Of Woburn, May 31st at the Lahey Clinic. Beloved wife of the late George I. Lynch. Devoted mother of Jeanne Lynch of Woburn, Christopher Lynch, his wife Christine of GA, Daniel Lynch of Woburn and the late Eleanor Lynch. Loving grandmother of Kathleen and Maureen Lynch, both of GA. Cherished daughter of the late William and Mary (Cashin) Billings. Dear sister of the late William A. Billings, Jr. A Funeral will be held from the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, on Friday, June 7th at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Barbara Church, 138 Cambridge Road, Woburn at 10 a.m. Interment at Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours Thursday, from 4-8 p.m. in the Funeral Home. Remembrances may be made in honor of Claire to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, c/o Philanthropy, 41 Mall Rd., Burlington, MA 01805. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on June 5, 2019
