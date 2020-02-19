Boston Globe Obituaries
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Pius X
101 Walcott Road
Milton, MA
CLAIRE F. (STEVENSON) RILEY

RILEY, Claire F. (Stevenson) Age 93, of Milton, formerly of Dedham and East Boston, February 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edwin J. Riley, Jr. Devoted mother of Edwin J. Riley, III and his wife the late Marguerite of Milton, Janice Shaw & her husband Edward of Dedham, Steven Riley & his wife Susan of Dedham and Mark Riley of Milton. Loving grandmother of 22 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Sister of Frank Stevenson of Wakefield and the late Doris Hardy. Sister-in-law of Madlyn Riley of Winthrop and the late James Riley. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Pius X, 101 Walcott Road, Milton, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Family and friends invited. Visiting Hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Friday, 4-8 PM. Interment Brookdale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Claire's memory to Catholic TV, PO Box 9196, 34 Chestnut St., Watertown, MA 02471. For further information, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 20, 2020
