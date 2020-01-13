Boston Globe Obituaries
CLAIRE (KEEFE) GAY

GAY, Claire (Keefe) Of Walpole, formerly of West Roxbury, passed away on January 12, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Frank Gay. Loving mother of Joan Duggan of Norton, John Gay of Walpole, Patrice Frazier, Marilyn Kent, and Edward Gay of Norwood, Richard Gay of Mansfield, Robert Gay of West Roxbury, Donald Gay of Arlington, VA, Paul Gay of Revere, Christopher Gay of Newburyport, Francis Gay of Fremont, NH, and Thomas and James Gay of Florida. Proud grandmother of 28 and great-grandmother of 17. Loving sister of the late Anna, Winifred, William, John, Joseph, Paul, and Leo Keefe, and Sister Sheila Keefe and Father James Keefe. She also leaves her dear caregiver Angela Thyne of Walpole as well as many nieces and nephews. Claire was an active member of St. Mary's Church, Dedham. She was an avid round and square dancer and active in many senior groups. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Thursday, Jan. 16 at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham, at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 4-8pm. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in Claire's memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or to the . Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
