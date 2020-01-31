|
COTTER, Claire Havener (Wilson) Age 102, a longtime resident of Foxborough, MA, formerly of Harvard and Newton, MA, passed Sunday October 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family in her home in Foxborough. Born on January 8, 1917 in Linden, MA and raised in Harvard where she spent the bulk of her youth on the family farm. Claire was the daughter of Edward Havener Wilson of Maine, and Etta Belle (Hill) Wilson of New Hampshire, and was the 2nd of 6 children. She was the wife of Joseph Robert Cotter, MD, loving mother of Susan White and husband Gary White of North Andover, MA, Constance Cotter Weisenseel and husband Arthur C. Weisenseel, MD of Nyack, NY, Joseph Robert Cotter (deceased 2012) and wife Kolieha Bush of Eagle Creek, OR and Gerald Edward Cotter and wife Deborah Dore Cotter of Provincetown, MA. Claire leaves her sister (the late) Mary Whitman and her husband Hugh Whitman, Beaufort, SC. She was predeceased by her brother Edward Thomas Wilson, Japan, her sister Katherine and husband George Kelley, AK, her brother Thomas & and his wife Jesse Wilson, of Plymouth, MA, her sister Georgeanna & and her husband Charles Clifford Johnson, San Jose, CA. Claire was the beloved grandmother of six grandchildren: James Harrison and his wife Michelle, Tolland, CT, Constance Mitchell, San Diego, CA, Carleen Cotter, Tucson, AZ, Jess Cotter, Foxborough, MA, Leon Cotter, Eagle Creek, OR, Noah Cotter, Eagle Creek, OR and 5 great-grandchildren Thomas Harrison and his wife Elizabeth, Woburn, MA, Elizabeth Harrison Woburn, MA, Aisling Mitchell, CA, Aiden Mitchell, CA, Cillian Mitchell, CA, and one great-great-grandchild, Isabelle Harrison, Woburn, MA. Claire's family would like to express their gratitude to Claire's granddaughter Jess and her close neighbors Don and Lou Vinton, Jack and Shayla Tobichuk and Kathy and Dave Young. Their support was critical to enabling Claire to stay in her home. A Memorial Service for Claire is being planned for the spring, where she will be buried in Harvard, MA. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in Claire's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942 or to the . Additional details of Claire's extraordinary life can be found at: forevermissed.com/claire-cotter
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2020