Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
the Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park
40 Dedham St.
Sharon, MA
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Interfaith Chapel at NewBridge on the Charles
5000 Great Meadow Rd.
Dedham, MA
View Map
CLAIRE I. (SCHWARTZ) ARONSON

CLAIRE I. (SCHWARTZ) ARONSON Obituary
ARONSON, Claire I. (Schwartz) Of Dedham, formerly of Newton on Monday, July 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Herbert L. Aronson. Loving mother of Mark Aronson & his wife Laura of Manchester, NH, Stephen Aronson & his wife Robin of Milford, Peter Aronson & his wife Casceil of Phoenix, AZ and the late Mitchell Aronson. Adored grandmother of Jennie, Alex and Liona. Dear sister of the late Barry Schwartz. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services in the Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon on Wednesday, July 3 at 12:00 noon. Memorial observance following the burial through 4pm in the Interfaith Chapel at NewBridge on the Charles, 5000 Great Meadow Rd., Dedham. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 3, 2019
