JOHANSON, Claire (Dewey) Age 89, of Marlboro, May 23, 2019. Beloved wife to Clifford Johanson. Loving mother of Clifford Johanson, the late Stephen Johanson & his wife Judy, Keith Johanson & his wife Lorraine and David Johanson & his wife Lynne. Cherished grandmother to Carly Johanson Hardy, Jes Anzaldi, Jen, Luke & Nick Johanson and great-grandmother to Caleb & Nathan Hardy and Juliet Johanson. Dear sister to the late Arthur and Charles Johanson. Family and friends will Celebrate Claire's life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Tuesday from 4-8 PM and again on Wednesday for a Funeral Home Service at 11 AM. Burial will be private. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019