CLAIRE L. (RANCOURT) BOYD

CLAIRE L. (RANCOURT) BOYD Obituary
BOYD, Claire L. (Rancourt) June 8th, of Saugus, formerly of Malden. Beloved wife of the late John C. Boyd. Devoted mother of John J. Boyd of OR, Dennis J. Boyd of Stoneham, Stephen M. Boyd of Stoneham, Diane L. Lanouette of Malden, and the late Debra E. Bennet, William A. Boyd and Robert A. Boyd. Loving mother-in-law of Paul Bennett of Malden. Cherished sister of the late Elaine Burgess Robert Rancourt, and Raymond Rancourt. Proud grandmother of 18 and great-grandmother of 38. Funeral from the Weir – MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, on Wed., June 12th, at 8:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Immaculate Conception Church, Malden, at 10 AM. Interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tues., June 11th, from 4-8 PM. For obituary and directions, weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2019
