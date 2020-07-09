|
FREEMAN, Claire L. (MacDougal) Age 90, died on July 7, 2020. Claire grew up in Winthrop alongside her late brother, Donald MacDougal and sister Gloria Shell. She enjoyed her childhood by the sea, but moved inland to Framingham, where she, with her late husband John "Jack" McNamara, raised their sons, Brian and Glenn McNamara. A woman who valued independence, Claire had a long career at Allstate Insurance, which brought her many friends and happy memories. It was during this time that Claire became a good friend of Bill W. — a friend she remained loyal to for the rest of her life. Claire remarried in August of 1995 to Edward Freeman, and the pair moved to Plymouth, where they spent many happy years before his death. To her family, Claire was a strong leader with a biting sense of humor. She loved a good time, and loved even better to talk about the many good times she had. Her memory will be carried on in the stories her family enjoys retelling — particularly those that recall her fun-loving, rabble-rousing spirit. Claire is survived by her eldest son, Brian; her son, Glenn, his wife, Lisa; and granddaughter, Brittney. Claire will be missed by Ed's children, Diane LaMontagne her husband, Robert, Sandy Freeman, and Michael Freeman, with whom she had many fond memories. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no immediate service. Her family will honor and remember her in a private ceremony at a later date. Special thanks to the staff at Vero South Hadley for the excellent care and fun she had with the East 2 floor nurses and staff. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of FRAMINGHAM. For online tributes or to share a memory with Claire's family, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020