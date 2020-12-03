McCARTHY, Claire L. (Allen) Of South Boston, passed away after a brief illness due to complications from COVID-19 on November 30, 2020. Beloved wife of Joseph L. McCarthy. Devoted mother of Joseph L. McCarthy, Jr. of Franklin, Maureen Manning and her husband Kevin of South Boston. Sister of Anne Wieners and James Allen and the late Therese Murray, Joseph Allen, Thomas "Lefty" Allen, Fawny Arena, Mary Sheehan, and Rita Nave. Grandmother of Connor, Evan and Torin McCarthy and Chloe Manning. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth Street, South Boston, on Monday, Dec. 7th, at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Claire was a member of the Castle Island Association and loved to crochet. She's made many blankets for nieces, nephews and friends over the years. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Claire can be made to any local South Boston Charity. O'Brien Funeral Home



South Boston 617 269 1600



