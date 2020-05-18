Boston Globe Obituaries
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
More Obituaries for CLAIRE RANIERI
CLAIRE L. (ELLIOTT) RANIERI

CLAIRE L. (ELLIOTT) RANIERI Obituary
RANIERI, Claire L. (Elliott) Of Melrose, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on May 16, 2020, at the age of 87. Claire was the loving wife of the late Felice Ranieri. Devoted mother of Karen E. Tarmey & her husband Michael, Philip P. Ranieri, all of Melrose, Timothy J. Ranieri & his wife Karen of Danvers and the late Diana M. Ranieri. Cherished grandmother of Cara & Sofia Tarmey and Isabella & Pio Ranieri. Caring sister of the late Joseph Elliott and his wife Marilyn and the late Mary Caccivio. Also survived by relatives and friends. Due to the current health crisis, Funeral Services will be private. You may drop a card to the Funeral Home for the family or leave an online message of condolence at gatelyfh.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cambridge Recreation/ Special Needs, The Cambridge Program, c/o David A. Tynes, 114 Pine St., Cambridge, MA 02139. Gately Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2020
