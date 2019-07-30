|
BLAISDELL, Claire M. Of Dedham, July 27. Beloved wife of the late Sherman Rigby and dear sister of Cynthia A. Hauptman of NH. Dear aunt of Brian Lincoln of Raynham, Christine Lincoln of Dallas, TX, and Dorothy Lincoln of West Roxbury. Visiting Hours Friday, 2-4 & 7-9 pm at the Folsom Funeral Home, 87 Milton St., DEDHAM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Saturday at 11 am at the Church of Our Savior, 25 Monmouth St., Brookline. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the New England Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest St., Boston, MA 02135 would be appreciated. For directions, obituary and guest book please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2019