Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0022
Resources
More Obituaries for CLAIRE BLAISDELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLAIRE M. BLAISDELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CLAIRE M. BLAISDELL Obituary
BLAISDELL, Claire M. Of Dedham, July 27. Beloved wife of the late Sherman Rigby and dear sister of Cynthia A. Hauptman of NH. Dear aunt of Brian Lincoln of Raynham, Christine Lincoln of Dallas, TX, and Dorothy Lincoln of West Roxbury. Visiting Hours Friday, 2-4 & 7-9 pm at the Folsom Funeral Home, 87 Milton St., DEDHAM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Saturday at 11 am at the Church of Our Savior, 25 Monmouth St., Brookline. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the New England Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest St., Boston, MA 02135 would be appreciated. For directions, obituary and guest book please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Claire M. BLAISDELL
Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CLAIRE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now