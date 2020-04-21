|
BONER, Claire M. (Sullivan) Age 86, formerly of South Groveland, MA passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Sunday, April 19th at Ernest P. Barka Assisted Living, Brentwood, NH. Daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine J. (Farrell) of Boston, MA. Beloved wife of 64 years to the late George T. Boner. Previously deceased by her dear brother Joseph J. Sullivan and sister-in-law Mary (Flannery) Sullivan of Brighton, MA. Devoted mother to George J. and wife Martha of Haverhill, MA; John (Jack) and wife Joyce Lehan of York, ME; Joseph and wife Jeanne of Sweden, ME; Edward and wife Lisa Lynch, MD, Brentwood, NH; Jennifer and husband William Hines, Jr. of Pittsfield, MA. Proud "Nana" to Nick, George, Kyle, Catherine, Liam, Matthew, Claire, Maeve, Mary, Maccon and Declan. Visiting Hours: A private Burial will be held on Thursday, April 23rd. A Memorial Celebration will be held at a future date for friends and family. Arrangements are by the H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes, Haverhill & Bradford. In lieu of flowers, family and friends may wish to donate to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Rd. #200, Framingham, MA 01701. To share a memory or for more information, please visit www.farmerfuneralhomes.com H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes Haverhill & Bradford 978-372-9311
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2020