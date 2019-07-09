CAUTELA, Claire M. (Walsh) Age 89, of Shirley, formerly of Natick, died Friday, July 5, 2019. Claire was born in Boston, on September 14, 1929 a daughter of the late James M. and Mary (Redmond) Walsh. She grew up in Dorchester, graduating from South Boston High School in 1948. She also has degrees from the Vesper George School of Art and the Massachusetts College of Art. She leaves a daughter, Carol A. Landers of Shirley, three sons, Joseph R. Cautela, Jr., of North Grafton, Robert J. Cautela of Bedford, NH and Christopher J. Cautela of Waterford, NY; 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two sons, Richard Cautela and John Cautela, two brothers, James Walsh and Donald Walsh and uncles who were like brothers to her. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, July 12, at 10AM in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 14 Phoenix St., Shirley. Burial will take place on Friday afternoon at 3 PM in St. Stephens Cemetery in Framingham. There are no Calling Hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.



www.andersonfuneral.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2019