Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
CLAIRE M. (WALSH) CORCORAN

CLAIRE M. (WALSH) CORCORAN Obituary
CORCORAN, Claire M. (Walsh) Of Waltham, April 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John E. Corcoran. Mother of Linda Corcoran (James Lambros) of New York City, Janet Corcoran (Frank Dwyer) of Queens, New York, John E. Corcoran (Julie Schneider) of Essex, Patricia Corcoran (Andres Roomet) of Hinesburg, Vermont, and Carol Russo (Joseph) of Newton. Grandmother of Joseph Russo, Grace Rao, James Lambros, and Rose, Lillian, Clara, and Eleanor Corcoran. Sister of the late William G. Walsh. Funeral Services and Burial in Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge will be private. The day and time of a Funeral Mass in Saint Mary's Church will be announced. Memorial donations may be made to Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham, MA 02451 or to the Elizabeth Seton Residence, 125 Oakland Street, Wellesley, MA 02481. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
