|
|
CROTTY, Claire M. (Reno) Of Saugus, age 90, December 21st. Wife of the late Andrew J. Crotty. Loving mother of Andrew J. Crotty & his wife Pam of Newmarket, NH, Susan McBride & her husband Kevin of Saugus, Keven M. Crotty & his wife Beth of South Windsor, CT, Scott B. Crotty & his wife Jackie of Nashua, NH. Cherished grandmother of Rachel, Jason, Caitlin, Allison, Emily, Kevin, Samantha, & Elizabeth and great-grandmother of Conor & Nathan. Sister-in-law of Allice Crotty and Joseph Crotty. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Sister of the late Len Reno & Pat Chick. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Friday, 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Saturday, at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Margaret's Church, 431 Lincoln Ave., Saugus, at 10 a.m. Interment Winthrop Cemetery, Winthrop. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the Saugus Senior Center, 466 Central St., Saugus, MA 01906. For directions and condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 26, 2019