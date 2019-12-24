Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret's Church
431 Lincoln Ave.
Saugus, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CLAIRE CROTTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLAIRE M. (RENO) CROTTY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CLAIRE M. (RENO) CROTTY Obituary
CROTTY, Claire M. (Reno) Of Saugus, age 90, December 21st. Wife of the late Andrew J. Crotty. Loving mother of Andrew J. Crotty & his wife Pam of Newmarket, NH, Susan McBride & her husband Kevin of Saugus, Keven M. Crotty & his wife Beth of South Windsor, CT, Scott B. Crotty & his wife Jackie of Nashua, NH. Cherished grandmother of Rachel, Jason, Caitlin, Allison, Emily, Kevin, Samantha, & Elizabeth and great-grandmother of Conor & Nathan. Sister-in-law of Allice Crotty and Joseph Crotty. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Sister of the late Len Reno & Pat Chick. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Friday, 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Saturday, at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Margaret's Church, 431 Lincoln Ave., Saugus, at 10 a.m. Interment Winthrop Cemetery, Winthrop. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the Saugus Senior Center, 466 Central St., Saugus, MA 01906. For directions and condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CLAIRE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -