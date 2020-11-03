FINN, Claire M. (Fernands) Of Dedham, formerly of Mattapan, passed away on November 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Laurence V. Finn. Devoted mother of Laurence, Jr. of Dedham, Richard E. and his wife Christine of Norwood, and Kerry M. and his wife Charlotte of Norwood. Loving grandmother of Caitlin and her husband Philip Graham of Walpole, Jennifer and her husband Andrew Isidoro of Framingham, Richard C. of Walpole, Gregory F. of Norwood, and Brandon P. of Boynton Beach, FL. She was also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and nephews along with her longtime friend Eleanor Podolski. A visitation will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Friday, Nov. 6 from 8:30-9:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited (please follow all COVID-19 guidelines). A private Funeral Mass will be held in St. Denis Church, Westwood. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Claire's memory to St. Denis Church, 157 Washington St., Westwood, MA 02090. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com
