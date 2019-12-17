Boston Globe Obituaries
|
CLAIRE M. (TRABUCCO) KUIPERS

CLAIRE M. (TRABUCCO) KUIPERS Obituary
KUIPERS, Claire M. (Trabucco) Of Boxborough, MA, Dec. 14, 2019. Beloved wife of 61 years to Dennis G. Kuipers. Beloved mother to Cheryl Barwise & husband Robert of Sterling; Deborah Thomas & husband Michael of Dracut; predeceased by her son Dennis J. Kuipers. Also survived by grandchildren, Timothy Barwise & wife Addison; Leah (Barwise) Fougere & husband Daniel; Scott Thomas; Matthew Thomas; Emily Thomas; a great-granddaughter, Catherine Aoife Barwise; her sister, Phyllis Fitzgerald; brother-in-law Nelson Coluzzi & several nieces & nephews. Born in Boston, daughter of the late Charles & Rose (Crossen) Trabucco. Raised in Watertown, resided in Boxborough since 1965. Served as a medical secretary with Acton-Boxborough Regional H.S. and several Concord area medical offices. Visiting Hours Sat., Dec. 21, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rt. 111), ACTON, MA 01720. A Service & Celebration of Claire's Life will follow at 11 a.m. in the Funeral Home. The family will hold a private Burial Service in South Cemetery, Boxborough. For life story, directions or to leave an online condolence, visit www.actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 18, 2019
