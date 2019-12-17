|
|
KUIPERS, Claire M. (Trabucco) Of Boxborough, MA, Dec. 14, 2019. Beloved wife of 61 years to Dennis G. Kuipers. Beloved mother to Cheryl Barwise & husband Robert of Sterling; Deborah Thomas & husband Michael of Dracut; predeceased by her son Dennis J. Kuipers. Also survived by grandchildren, Timothy Barwise & wife Addison; Leah (Barwise) Fougere & husband Daniel; Scott Thomas; Matthew Thomas; Emily Thomas; a great-granddaughter, Catherine Aoife Barwise; her sister, Phyllis Fitzgerald; brother-in-law Nelson Coluzzi & several nieces & nephews. Born in Boston, daughter of the late Charles & Rose (Crossen) Trabucco. Raised in Watertown, resided in Boxborough since 1965. Served as a medical secretary with Acton-Boxborough Regional H.S. and several Concord area medical offices. Visiting Hours Sat., Dec. 21, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rt. 111), ACTON, MA 01720. A Service & Celebration of Claire's Life will follow at 11 a.m. in the Funeral Home. The family will hold a private Burial Service in South Cemetery, Boxborough. For life story, directions or to leave an online condolence, visit www.actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 18, 2019