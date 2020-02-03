Boston Globe Obituaries
CLAIRE M. (TYLER) LEBLANC

LeBLANC, Claire M. (Tyler) Of (Beachmont) Revere, age 90, February 2nd. Wife of the late Peter J. LeBlanc. Loving cousin of Claire Croce. Devoted friend of Jack & Honey Murphy of Revere. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend an hour of visitation in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Wednesday, 11 a.m. – noon followed by a Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at noon. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FisherhouseBoston.org For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 4, 2020
