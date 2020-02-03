|
LeBLANC, Claire M. (Tyler) Of (Beachmont) Revere, age 90, February 2nd. Wife of the late Peter J. LeBlanc. Loving cousin of Claire Croce. Devoted friend of Jack & Honey Murphy of Revere. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend an hour of visitation in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Wednesday, 11 a.m. – noon followed by a Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at noon. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FisherhouseBoston.org For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 4, 2020