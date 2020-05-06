Boston Globe Obituaries
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
CLAIRE M. (MURPHY) MCCALL

CLAIRE M. (MURPHY) MCCALL Obituary
McCALL, Claire M. (Murphy) Of Woburn, May 4th, at eighty-four years of age. Beloved wife of Francis X. McCall of Woburn. Devoted mother of Francis X. McCall, Jr., his wife Tricia of Gloucester, Michael McCall, his wife Patricia of Burlington, Carolyn J. Taranto, her husband Wayne of Burlington and Kevin McCall, his wife Ruth of Woburn. Dear sister of the late William H. Murphy, Jr., his late wife Marion and the late Eleanor A. Fucarile, her husband Joseph Fucarile of NH. Loving grandmother of Kara, Brian, Sean, Robert, Patrick, Elizabeth, Timothy and Katherine McCall, Alyssa, David, and Thomas Taranto, and a great-grandson, Jack McCall. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the Coronavirus, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020
