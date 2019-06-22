|
McCARTHY, Claire M. (Burke) Of Charlestown, formerly of Stoneham. June 21. Mother of Edward J. McCarthy & wife Kelli of Revere, Sean P. McCarthy & Derek M. "Bugga" McCarthy, both of Chelsea. Grandmother of Nolan P. McLaughlin, Brooklynne Spadafora McCarthy and Tori & Anthony Matos. Funeral from the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, 322 Main St., STONEHAM, on Thursday at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham at 10am. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4-8pm. Interment, Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. For obit/directions & guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019