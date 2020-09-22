1/
CLAIRE M. (LAVERDURE) MCGRATH
McGRATH, Claire M. (Laverdure) Of Dorchester, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2020. Beloved mother of Michael W. McGrath, Jr. & his wife Jennifer of Walpole, and Erin McGrath & her fiancé Daniel Thurston of Dorchester. Cherished grandmother of Caitlyn, Joseph, Collin, Carter, and William. Dear sister of Francis G. Laverdure of Malden. Also survived by many loving nieces & nephews. Visitation in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Saturday morning from 8:15-9:15am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. Due to the ongoing health crisis, facemasks and proper social distancing will be required. Funeral Mass will remain private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Claire may be made to the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
08:15 - 09:15 AM
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
