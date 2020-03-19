|
|
MORAN, Claire M. (Conway) Of Norfolk, MA, formerly of Medfield, MA, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, after a brief illness. Claire was the beloved wife of the late John Moran, and the daughter of the late John and Claire (Cusick) Conway of Mission Hill, Boston. Claire was the devoted mother of Nancy Cushman and husband Richard of Plymouth, Jack Moran and wife Deborah of Kingston, NH, Paula Grace and husband Herb of Franklin, and Bob Moran and wife Jane of Franklin. She was also a doting grandmother to Tara Amato and husband Neil of FL, Matthew Cushman of Pembroke, Leanne Cushman of Plymouth, Devinne Moran of Londonderry, NH, Chris Moran of UT, Caroline and Katie Grace of Franklin, and Catherine and Jack Moran of Franklin, as well as proud great-grandmother of Rori Claire Cushman of Plymouth. Claire was also the sister of the late Robert Conway of Jamaica Plain, and the late Buddy Conway of West Roxbury, and is survived by her sister Jeanne Tansey of Scituate. A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Claire on Monday, March 23, 2020 at St. Edward the Confessor Church in Medfield, followed by Burial at Vine Lake Cemetery. The family will announce a Celebration of Life after the public gathering restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Claire's name to Boston's Mission Church at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 1545 Tremont St., Boston, MA 02120, or at www.bostonsbasilica.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 20, 2020