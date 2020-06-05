Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for CLAIRE O'REGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLAIRE M. (HORGAN) O'REGAN

CLAIRE M. (HORGAN) O'REGAN Obituary
O'REGAN, Claire M. (Horgan) Agr 86, Of Somerville June 4, 2020. Beloved wife of 50 years to the late Corneilus A. O'Regan. Loving mother of Lynne O'Regan of Arlington, Keith O'Regan and his wife Michelle of Sudbury and Neil O'Regan of North Hampton, NH. Cherished Nana of Michael, Mackenzie and Alec O'Regan. Born to the late Mary (Molloy) and Timothy Horgan. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass in St. Clement Church, 71 Warner St., Medford, Tuesday morning at 10am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Claire's memory to Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481, https://curealz.org/giving/donate/ For more information, visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service 855 Broadway Powder House Sq. Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020
