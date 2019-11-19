|
|
REILLY, Claire M. (Kennedy) Of Dedham, formerly of Jamaica Plain, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 18, 2019. She was 77 years old. She was the beloved wife of 52 years to John Francis Reilly. Loving mother of Kristen and her husband James McHugh of Duxbury, Megan and her husband Anthony Frederico of Grafton and John Thomas Reilly and his wife Tonia (Siniscalco) of Stoughton. Cherished Nana of Carolyn and Kevin McHugh, Christopher Frederico and Serafina and Giovanni Reilly. Devoted only child of the late Thomas (BPD Ret.) and Alice (Moore) Kennedy of Jamaica Plain. Special niece and Godchild of the late Margaret Esther Moore. Lifelong best friends with Barbara Sarro and Claire McCormick of Dedham. Claire was a graduate of Blessed Sacrament High School in Jamaica Plain. She loved reading mystery novels, traveling with her husband and friends, and enjoying summers with family in Portsmouth, RI. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Mary's in Dedham. Claire's family would like to thank the German Center in West Roxbury for their loving care and support. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY, on Friday, November 22nd, at 9:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's of the Assumption Church, at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Claire's memory may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. () For directions and guestbook, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-232-8600
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019