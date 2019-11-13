Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
(617) 277-7652
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Lawrence Church
Chestnut Hill, MA
View Map
CLAIRE M. (HORGAN) RILEY Obituary
RILEY, Claire M. (Horgan) In Brookline on November 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William J. Riley, Capt. Brookline Police Dept. (ret). Loving mother of James D. Riley and his wife Linda of Needham, Jane C. Piatelli of Newburyport and her late husband Lawrence Piatelli, William J. Riley, Jr. and his wife Doreen of West Roxbury, John W. Riley and his husband Gregory Norek of Brookline and Jill R. Cullinane and her husband Paul Cullinane of Walpole. Adored nana of Michael Riley, Robert Riley and wife Hallie, Mark Riley, Christopher Piatelli and wife Jennifer, Stephen Piatelli and his partner Nils Sundin, Gregory Piatelli and wife Laurel, Bryan Riley, Elizabeth Riley Cunniffe and husband John, Jennifer Cullinane and partner Joe Sweet, James "Bill" Cullinane, Julie Cullinane and Ruby Riley Norek. Cherished great-grandmother of Robert Riley and Matthew and Claire Cunniffe. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, Saturday morning at 10:30 followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Lawrence Church Chestnut Hill at 11:30. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home on Friday from 3:00 – 7:00. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Retired employee, Brookline School Dept. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Sisters of St. Joseph, 97 Bethany Rd., Framingham, MA 01702 or Boston Catholic TV, PO Box 9196, 34 Chestnut St., Watertown, MA 02471.
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
