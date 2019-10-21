|
SHORTELL, Claire M. (Barrett) Of Belmont, passed away on Oct. 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert V. Shortell, Jr. Devoted mother of Ellen Shortell & her husband Gene Bauer of Boston, Paul Shortell & his wife Paula of Acton, Michael Shortell & his wife Trisha of Burlington, Nancy Fobert & her husband Mark of Harvard, John Shortell & his wife Joanne of Burlington & Kevin Shortell & his wife Keely of South Burlington, VT. Loving grandmother of MaryKate Shortell, Kristen Shortell, Samantha Sullivan & her husband Conor, Carly Shortell, Conor Shortell, Jonathan Fobert, Benjamin Fobert, Brendan & Erin Shortell. Great-grandmother of Brayden Shortell & Liam Metcalfe. Sister of the late William Barrett. Funeral from the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt16), WATERTOWN on Friday at 9 A.M. Funeral Mass in St. Camillus Church, Concord Turnpike, Arlington at 10 A.M. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday 4-8 P.M. Claire was a longtime volunteer at the Mt. Auburn Hospital, as well as a dedicated parishioner of St. Camillus Parish and a Eucharistic Minister at the former St. Jerome's Parish. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to Thomas B. Graboy's "TLC" Fund, c/o Lown Cardiovascular Group, 830 Boylston St. #205, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 would be appreciated.
