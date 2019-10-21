Boston Globe Obituaries
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-3838
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Camillus Church
Concord Turnpike
Arlington, MA
CLAIRE M. (BARRETT) SHORTELL

CLAIRE M. (BARRETT) SHORTELL Obituary
SHORTELL, Claire M. (Barrett) Of Belmont, passed away on Oct. 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert V. Shortell, Jr. Devoted mother of Ellen Shortell & her husband Gene Bauer of Boston, Paul Shortell & his wife Paula of Acton, Michael Shortell & his wife Trisha of Burlington, Nancy Fobert & her husband Mark of Harvard, John Shortell & his wife Joanne of Burlington & Kevin Shortell & his wife Keely of South Burlington, VT. Loving grandmother of MaryKate Shortell, Kristen Shortell, Samantha Sullivan & her husband Conor, Carly Shortell, Conor Shortell, Jonathan Fobert, Benjamin Fobert, Brendan & Erin Shortell. Great-grandmother of Brayden Shortell & Liam Metcalfe. Sister of the late William Barrett. Funeral from the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt16), WATERTOWN on Friday at 9 A.M. Funeral Mass in St. Camillus Church, Concord Turnpike, Arlington at 10 A.M. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday 4-8 P.M. Claire was a longtime volunteer at the Mt. Auburn Hospital, as well as a dedicated parishioner of St. Camillus Parish and a Eucharistic Minister at the former St. Jerome's Parish. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to Thomas B. Graboy's "TLC" Fund, c/o Lown Cardiovascular Group, 830 Boylston St. #205, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 would be appreciated.

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 23, 2019
