1/
CLAIRE MALLARDI
1928 - 2020-10-02
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CLAIRE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MALLARDI, Claire A consummate artist of the dance, she made her greatest mark as a legendary, luminous teacher. After training with the founding figures of modern dance, including Graham, Limón, Ailey, Cunningham, and Hanya Holm, she performed in Kiss Me Kate's first national tour, works by Remy Charlip and Jack Moore, and even, as she said, "a traveling circus." She founded the Radcliffe Dance Program and directed it for four decades, also teaching at Bennington College, New England Conservatory of Music, and numerous other schools in Boston and New York. Countless students mourn her loss and celebrate her life. Born in the Bronx on December 9, 1928, she died in Cambridge, Massachusetts on October 2, 2020. A Memorial will be held at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved