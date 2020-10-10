MALLARDI, Claire A consummate artist of the dance, she made her greatest mark as a legendary, luminous teacher. After training with the founding figures of modern dance, including Graham, Limón, Ailey, Cunningham, and Hanya Holm, she performed in Kiss Me Kate's first national tour, works by Remy Charlip and Jack Moore, and even, as she said, "a traveling circus." She founded the Radcliffe Dance Program and directed it for four decades, also teaching at Bennington College, New England Conservatory of Music, and numerous other schools in Boston and New York. Countless students mourn her loss and celebrate her life. Born in the Bronx on December 9, 1928, she died in Cambridge, Massachusetts on October 2, 2020. A Memorial will be held at a later date.





