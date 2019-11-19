Boston Globe Obituaries
D'ANGELO, Claire Marie Of Medford, November 16. Beloved daughter of the late Samuel V. and Claire B. (Coffin) D'Angelo. Dear sister of John D'Angelo of Medford and Rev. Paul D'Angelo of Naples, FL. Loving niece of the late Arma Coffin, the late Bernadette and Frederick Neary, Mary and the late Homer Rogers. Also survived by many loving cousins, friends and coworkers. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD Saturday, November 23 at 10:30 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High St., Medford, at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday 3 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Claire's name to St. Joseph Church, 118 High Street, Medford, MA 02155. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 20, 2019
