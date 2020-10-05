1/
CLAIRE MARIE (RIORDAN) PUTNICKI
PUTNICKI, Claire Marie (Riordan) Of Burlington, passed away peacefully, Oct. 5. Beloved wife of Paul. Loving mother of Michael & his wife Michele of Monument, CO, Ann Johnson & her husband Duff of Winchester, Brian & his wife Monica of Phoenix, AZ and Amy Heymans & her husband John of Hampstead, NH. Proud grandmother of Jacob, Michaela, Riley & Luke Putnicki, Eric, Matthew & Nicholas Wollrath, and Samuel, Maya & Diego Cueva. Sister of Daniel Riordan of Concord, Paula Sweeney of Centerville, Nancy O'Donnell of Hingham, Catherine Swan of Quincy, and the late Jean Martel. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Friday, Oct. 9 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Margaret Church of St. Veronica Parish, 111 Winn St., Burlington, on Saturday, October 10 at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in St. Paul Cemetery, Arlington. There is a 100-person limitation at the church. The Mass will be live streamed at 10 a.m., linked to Claire's obituary on the Sullivan Funeral Home website. The family is asking for Claire to be remembered in prayer and mass intentions. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to An Orphan's Dream, www.anorphansdream.org/howyoucanhelp/claire-putnicki-memorial-fund For directions, obituary, tribute video and online streaming of the Funeral Mass, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.stveronicama.org


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
