GERMAIN, Claire Mary (Lee) Age 89, of Westford, formerly of Burlington, May 25, 2019. She is survived by her loving and devoted children, Paul John Germain of Romania, Judee (Germain) and Rob Secontine of Westford, and Steven Neil Germain of Burlington, and eight grandchildren, Jonathan, Jason, Natalie, Valerie, Krissey, Alexandra, Robert, and Olivia, and two great-grandchildren, Samuel and Dillon. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Claire for Visiting Hours on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 pm at the Badger Funeral Home, 347 King St., LITTLETON. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 5 at 10:00am at St. Catherine's Parish, 107 N. Main St., WESTFORD. Burial will follow at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Westford. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA. 02284 or via dana-farber.org/gift badgerfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019