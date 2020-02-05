Boston Globe Obituaries
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
Quincy, MA
View Map
McARDLE, Claire Of Quincy, passed away February 5th. Beloved sister of Richard McArdle and his wife Marianne of Easton, Nancy Duffy of Dorchester, Doreen McDonnell and her late husband Robert of Brookline, and Jane Donovan-DeLisle and her husband James of Quincy. Aunt of Jennifer Cryon and her husband Jim, Matthew McArdle and his wife Patricia, Matthew McDonnell and his wife Jennifer, Julie Keaveney and her husband Mike, Bobby McDonnell and his wife Gretchen and the late Lance Corporal William J. Donovan, Jr. and many other nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass at St. John the Baptist Church, Quincy, Saturday morning at 10. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON Saturday morning prior to the Mass from 8:00 am to 9:30 am. Burial private. Quote from Claire, "Life is a long journey, thank you for being on that journey with me." In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Lance Corporal William J. Donovan, Jr. Memorial Fund c/o Jane Donovan-DeLisle, 128 Merrymout Rd., Quincy, MA 02169. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomasfuneralhome.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2020
