MELVILLE, Claire Died on February 23, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Ms. Melville was born in Salem, MA and was the daughter of Officer Wilfred Dansreau and Rose Marquis Dansreau. A graduate of the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, MA, Claire also studied at the Universite d'Angers in France, the Universidad de Salamanca in Spain and the Universidad de San Jose in Costa Rica. Claire also got her Masters from Cambridge College. She taught French and Spanish for 42 years at Exeter and Pelham High Schools in New Hampshire and in Wenham, Danvers, Byfield and North Reading, Massachusetts. As a member of the New England League of Middle School Advisory Council, Claire presented seminars on pedagogical strategies and helped to recognize exemplary teacher practices throughout New England. She accompanied students on trips to Montreal, Canada, Angers and La Roche Sur Yon, France, as well as Washington, D.C. But Claire's biggest accomplishment was her family. She gave her whole self to raising an amazing family and she was so loved. She and her husband Terrence were married for 50 years. They raised three children who married amazing spouses and had six wonderful grandchildren. Claire was devoted to her family and loved to read and travel. Claire was predeceased by her father Wilfred, her mother Rose, and by her sisters Doris Anne Dansreau and Joan Boudreau. She is survived by her beloved husband Terrence and her children: Justin Melville and his wife Kelly Melville, Katherine Pitman and her husband Chris Pitman, and Conor Melville and his wife Tiffany Melville. She also leaves her brother Charles Dansreau of Buena Vista, CA and her six amazing grandchildren: Beckett Melville, Madison Melville, Sawyer Pitman, Colby Melville, Caelan Melville and Benjamin Pitman. The family will be having a Celebration of Life to remember Claire at a later date. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Claire's memory to Kaplan Hospice House in Danvers, MA at https://www.caredimensions.org/giving/ways-to-give/memorials.cfm Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com "One only sees well with the heart. What is essential is invisible to the eyes." ~ The Little Prince by Antoine de St Exupery Campbell Funeral Home, Beverly www.campbellfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 28, 2020