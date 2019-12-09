|
YUNG, Claire Ming Chit (Chan) In Brookline on December 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Yuknam Yung. Loving mother of Peter Yung and wife Song, Joseph Yung, Francis Yung and wife Karen, Patrick Yung, Cynthia Elcock and her late husband John Elcock. Dear sister of the late Dr. Godwin Chan and George Chan. Also survived by her eleven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law Helena Chan and many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held in the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE on Wednesday, December 11 from 2:00 – 6:00 and again on Thursday morning, December 12th from 9:00 – 10:30 followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Brookline at 11:00. Interment will follow in Mt. Benedict Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Claire may be made to the Brookline Senior Center, 93 Winchester St., Brookline, MA 02446. Late owner of a women's apparel company.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 10, 2019