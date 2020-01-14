|
|
McCARTHY, Claire N. Of Carver, died January 13, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph McCarthy. Loving mother of the late Wayne Lounge and the late Karin Richards. Cherished Nana of Cynthia Hines and her husband Thomas of Plympton, Lisa Cara-Donna of Plymouth and Wayne Lounge, Jr. of Holbrook. Devoted great-nana of James, Jacob, Megan, Justin, Wayne, III, Jonathan, Molly and Nicholas. Caring sister of the late John Dale.
Claire grew up in Brockton, where she became a local hairdresser. After retirement, Claire wintered in Florida and cherished her weekly lunch dates with friends. She enjoyed playing bingo, sewing and knitting and always had a crafty eye for things. Claire had a passion for cats and was always looking for ways to donate to the felines. Claire will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Thursday, 4-7 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. S. Shore Hospital). Funeral Service will be celebrated on Friday at 11 AM in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth. Burial in Pine Hill, West Bridgewater.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Claire may be made to The Last Resort For Cats, Hanover, MA. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 15, 2020